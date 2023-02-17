AG’s effort to launch cold case unit hits snag

By
-
PERSEVERING: Lauren Lee Malloy has fought for years for answers in the death of her mother, Lori Lee Malloy. Her 1993 death had been ruled natural, but the younger Malloy believes it was a murder. As part of her fight for justice, Malloy founded the group Unsolved R.I. in 2021 and supports the proposal to create a cold case unit in the attorney general’s office.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
PERSEVERING: Lauren Lee Malloy has fought for years for answers in the death of her mother, Lori Lee Malloy. Her 1993 death had been ruled natural, but the younger Malloy believes it was a murder. As part of her fight for justice, Malloy founded the group Unsolved R.I. in 2021 and supports the proposal to create a cold case unit in the attorney general’s office.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
The mystery surrounding the death of Lori Lee ­Malloy has haunted her daughter, Lauren Lee Malloy, for three decades. In 1993, when Malloy was just an infant, her mother was found dead in her East Providence apartment by the police. Initially investigated as a homicide, the death was later ruled natural by a medical examiner…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display