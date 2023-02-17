AG’s effort to launch cold case unit hits snag

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

The mystery surrounding the death of Lori Lee ­Malloy has haunted her daughter, Lauren Lee Malloy, for three decades. In 1993, when Malloy was just an infant, her mother was found dead in her East Providence apartment by the police. Initially investigated as a homicide, the death was later ruled natural by a medical examiner…