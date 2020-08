Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

In a bid to survive, airlines are desperately trying to convince a wary public that measures such as mandatory face masks and hospital-grade air filters make sitting in a plane safer than many other indoor settings during the coronavirus ­pandemic. It isn’t working. Surveys indicate that instead of growing comfortable with air travel, more people…