PROVIDENCE – A local businesswoman has donated the historic former Temple Beth El synagogue on Broad Street to the Center for Southeast Asians. The vacant property, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was donated by Carolyn Rafaelian, the founder and former CEO of the Alex and Ani LLC jewelry company. The site will

The vacant property, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was donated by Carolyn Rafaelian, the founder and former CEO of the Alex and Ani LLC jewelry company. The site will be transformed into a new community center.

"Temple Beth El is a special building that needs a very special concept to bring it back to life to once again serve the community,” Rafaelian said. “I am so pleased to donate this unique building to such an important project, and to the Center for Southeast Asians, an organization with a proven track record of providing needed services and improving lives.”

The Center for Southeast Asians has launched a campaign

to raise $16 million for the restoration and renovation project, which is expected to take five years after the funds are secured.

“This historic building was once the home to our congregation, and a gathering place for our Jewish community,” said Sarah Mack, rabbi of the Temple Beth El congregation, now located on Orchard Ave. “Over the years, many in our congregation have asked what is happening with the Temple Beth El Broad Street synagogue, and now I am so pleased to share that it will be renovated and once again turned into a vibrant community center.”

The Providence Preservation Society placed Temple Beth El on its Most Endangered Properties List in 2022. The property has been vacant since 2006.