Alexander-Scott, Pelosi among upcoming Brown University honorary degree recipients

PROVIDENCE – The former R.I. Department of Health director, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and a reggae icon are among eight individuals who will receive honorary degrees from Brown University during its commencement and reunion weekend later this month.

The Ivy League university announced Friday that Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, who served as the state’s health director from 2015 until her resignation from the position earlier this year, will be recognized by Brown for her efforts in leading the state through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also receiving an honorary degree from Brown is U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who has represented the city of San Francisco in the Capitol Building for 35 years and led the House Democrats for 19 years. Brown said Pelosi will deliver a commencement speech on May 29.

Shaggy, a two-time Grammy Award winner who has sold more than 40 million album units in his career, will receive an honorary degree in fine arts from Brown. Shaggy, who is being recognized for his service with the U.S. Marine Corps, will deliver a speech on May 28, Brown said.

Other honorary degree recipients are:

Dr. Seth Barkley , Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance CEO.

, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance CEO. Guido Imbens , Nobel Laureate and economist.

, Nobel Laureate and economist. Stanley Nelson , Academy Award-nominated filmmaker.

, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker. Alice and Thomas Tisch , Brown leaders and benefactors.

, Brown leaders and benefactors. Zeynep Tüfekçi, technology scholar and educator.

Brown’s commencement and reunion weekend will take place May 27-29, which will include in-person commencement ceremonies for both the 2020 and 2022 graduating classes. The university had to cancel the in-person 2020 commencement due to the pandemic.

