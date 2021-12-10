ALL IN with Bally’s But is R.I.’s heavy reliance on one company a risk?

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Rhode Island has come to rely heavily on Justin Kane and other recreational gamblers like him. Kane, a Providence real estate investor, likes to blow off steam at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino and its sister site, Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel. There’s something alluring about the chimes and jingles churned out by the rows…