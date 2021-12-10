ALL IN with Bally’s But is R.I.’s heavy reliance on one company a risk?

By
-
REVENUE STREAM: Two people try their luck at video slot machines at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino. Revenue generated through slot machines and table games at Rhode Island’s two casinos, in combination with lottery tickets and drawings, is one of the biggest sources of funding for the state’s $13 billion budget. / PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
REVENUE STREAM: Two people try their luck at video slot machines at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino. Revenue generated through slot machines and table games at Rhode Island’s two casinos, in combination with lottery tickets and drawings, is one of the biggest sources of funding for the state’s $13 billion budget. / PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
Rhode Island has come to rely heavily on Justin Kane and other recreational gamblers like him. Kane, a Providence real estate investor, likes to blow off steam at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino and its sister site, Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel. There’s something alluring about the chimes and jingles churned out by the rows…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display