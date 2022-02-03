Allegiant Airlines adds flights to Nashville from Providence

PROVIDENCE – Low-cost carrier Allegiant Airlines is adding twice-a-week nonstop service between Rhode Island and Nashville beginning April 21.

The new route between Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and Nashville International Airport will operate year round with flights taking off on Sunday and Thursday. Flights will depart T.F. Green at 5:02 p.m. with arrival in Nashville scheduled for 6:29 p.m. Flights from Nashville will depart at 1:03 p.m. with arrival at T.F. Green scheduled for 4:17 p.m.

One-way fares will start at $49, baggage fees not included.

“Our team of network planners is constantly analyzing demand and saw a great fit between the two markets,” Allegiant spokesman Andrew Porrello said. “Travelers will enjoy our Thursday/Sunday schedule – perfect for weekend getaways. Providence boasts rich history, outdoor activities, and beautiful views. We expect this will be a popular route going both ways.”

Nashville will be the third market Allegiant serves out of Providence. Cincinnati and Punta Gorda, Fla., are the other two.