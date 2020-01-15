Allegiant to run seasonal route from T.F. Green to Myrtle Beach

WARWICK – Allegiant Air is launching a seasonal route from T.F. Green Airport to Myrtle Beach, S.C., the airline announced on Tuesday.

The route will operate twice weekly on Monday and Friday. Tickets are currently on sale from June 5 through the end of August but the airline has not announced when the route is expected to be discontinued for the season.

Tickets on sale Wednesday ranged from $45 to $99 for a one-way ticket.

“We’re thrilled that Allegiant has chosen to offer new, nonstop flights between Rhode Island and Myrtle Beach,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Airport Corp. “We expect this new route will appeal to those in South Carolina seeking an easy and affordable gateway to the Providence/Boston region and all of New England, and provides yet another popular destination for residents of southern New England.”

The flight will operate on a Airbus A-320.