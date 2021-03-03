Allegra Marketing-Print-Mail launches fourth annual FootPRINT Fund program

PROVIDENCE – Local printing franchise Allegra Marketing-Print-Mail has launched its 2021 FootPRINT Fund to assist nonprofit organizations in the community to leave a footprint through awarded services for promotional print and marketing materials.
The fund’s recipients, Allegra said, are chosen based on how the awarded services will be used to further the organization’s goals, including program enhancement, maximizing existing resources and service expansion. Allegra has awarded more than $25,000 to local nonprofits seeking financial assistance for printing services since 2017, the company said.
Allegra co-owner Bud McCann said in a statement that this year’s program will allow the printing company to provide additional resources to nonprofits that were impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a small business, we understand that the right marketing, signage and print strategies can be imperative for organizations to recover and succeed,” McCann said.
Candidates for this year’s program must be a certified nonprofit located either in Rhode Island or southeastern Massachusetts, and must provide certification proof and a copy of a recent 990 tax form. Applicants can submit their information online until March 15.
