Amazon fulfillment center in Johnston delayed, again

JOHNSTON – Construction of the 3.8 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center is being delayed once again.

A message posted Wednesday on the R.I. Commerce Corp. Facebook page, showing Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner touring the facility stated it is “expected to open next year,” months beyond the earlier projections.

The target day for completion of the $290 million facility on land off Route 6 was initially April 2023, but was pushed forward to August 2023, with officials citing supply chain snags and inflation.

Matthew Touchette, spokesperson for RICC, confirmed on Wednesday that the facility “is expected to open next year.”

Asked if this constitutes another setback, Touchette said “I think it’s safe to call it a delay,” referring all other questions to Amazon spokesperson, Jonathan Greeley.

Queries to Greeley and Amazon communications representative for the New England region, Caitlin McLaughlin, were not returned.

The Johnston Town Council approved 20-year tax stabilization agreement in 2021, projected to provide the town with $145 million in annual tax revenue over the course of the agreement, which starts with a $5.7 million payment by Amazon to the town during the first year of operations and rises to $9.1 million 20 years later.

The deal also includes over $6 million in municipal infrastructure upgrades over 10 years.

Amazon has said the new fulfillment center will create more than 1,000 new permanent jobs and 1,500 construction jobs. The company purchased 196 acres of private land in Johnston valued at nearly $13 million in 2021.

Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena Jr. on Wednesday said his office has confirmed with Amazon it now plans to open the center in 2024, while reiterating his support for the project and the jobs it can bring to Johnston.

“While this project is fully funded and managed by Amazon, the Town stands ready to help Amazon if called upon,” he said.

