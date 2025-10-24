JOB GAINS: Conveyor belts and robots in the vast Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center in Johnston assist more than 1,000 full-time workers in handling 850,000 packages a day. / COURTESY AMAZON.COM INC.

With recession talk again hovering over the Ocean State, it’s hard to see Johnston’s massive Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center as anything other than a godsend for the town. Construction of the facility that opened last November created 2,200 jobs. And the company has already filled 1,000 of 1,500 projected full-time jobs, making it Johnston’s second-largest

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Expanding Access, Advancing Care

At South County Health, access to exceptional healthcare is more than a mission — it’s…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR