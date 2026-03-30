America250-Enduring Success: BankNewport

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BANKNEWPORT CEO and President Jack Murphy holds a copy of the bank charter from 1819. PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN

(Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The first one can be found here.) NEWPORT – When BankNewport was founded in 1819, it started with a simple idea: Give hardworking Rhode Islanders a safe

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