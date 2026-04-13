America250-Enduring Success: Centreville Bank

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CENTREVILLE Bank CEO, president and chairman Harold Horvat said the financial institution’s community-first focus still endures after nearly two centuries. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

(Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) WEST WARWICK – Only at a bank as old as Centreville could a customer relationship last nearly

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