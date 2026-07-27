America250-Enduring Success: Jones Moving & Storage

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JONES WAREHOUSES, now known as Jones Moving & Storage , was established around 1892 by Orrin E. Jones in a former gun factory on Central St. in Providence. /COURTESY JONES MOVING & STORAGE

(Editor’s note: This is the 19th installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) PROVIDENCE – Jones Moving & Storage just might be the longest-running moving and storage business. With roots

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