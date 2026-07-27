America250-Enduring Success: Jones Moving & Storage

(Editor’s note: This is the 19th installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.)
PROVIDENCE – Jones Moving & Storage just might be the longest-running moving and storage business.
With roots still placed firmly in the West End of Providence, the business has been operating from the same location since 1892 at 59 Central St.
And owner Kevin Kernan, when he has the time, has been moonlighting as a sort of amateur archival researcher, searching for any documentation that would prove his hunch that his business was actually started decades prior than the long-accepted official date.
Gathering clues such as old photos in the building showing earlier period-era fashion or a metal sign advertising blacksmithing or wagon repair.
“We must be one of if not the oldest company that has stayed in the same location," he said.
What’s verified is that the firm’s beginnings can be traced to Orrin E. Jones, who established a household goods storage business around 1889, six years after he purchased and converted the former gun factory on Central Street in 1893.
Constructed between 1861 and 1865, the plain-trimmed factory building one of the oldest and least altered industrial structures in Providence, a late example of a popular mill types in Rhode Island in the first half of the 19th century.
According to the 1980 nomination form for the National Register of Historic Places, the oldest is Building A, a 3 1/2-story, end-gable, clapboarded structure, with a clerestory roof by Winsor and Brown and shown in the 1875 city atlas as a “gun manufactory.”
However, a five story, reinforced concrete structure located behind Building A was erected in 1927. Kernan is convinced that an older Jones was the owner of the original blacksmith company – Blacksmith and Wagon Repair – that was launched in the same building around 1849.
Either way, the business remained in the Jones family for generations. Orrin Jones died in 1923, and his son George W. Jones continued running the company until his death in 1974.
“We need to find out when that blacksmith started. And technically that would be the start date of our company,” said Kernan. “Their start date is our start date.”
A rare continuity between historic warehouse operations and today’s moving services, what was called Jones Warehouses became one of the early modern storage operations in Providence, using purpose-built structures for household goods storage and adding innovations such as fire doors and a large electric elevator.
The idea was novel. Combine relocation services with short or long-term storage leases.
“It was untested at the time, but it ended up being a success,” said Kernan, who bought the company in 1998.
The deal almost took place four years prior. Jones was the one who approached Kernan to gauge his interest.
“He wanted to sell the business but he still had that twinkle in his eye,” he said. “When someone starts talking about their plans for the future with excitement. I knew he wasn’t ready.”
In 1998 Jones returned and the deal was closed that same year.
Since Kernan took over the company has also made a name for itself with its Summer Storage Program specially designed for Rhode Island School of Design students, coordinating with Resident Life to deliver stored items to student rooms in September.
While mini storage units have become ubiquitous, expanding beyond the typical urban center, the moving and storage business is unique, said Kernan.
“You have to inventory everything and know exactly where it is. In mini storage units you are basically renting space,” he said. “Storing and moving furniture is a different cup of tea.”
And competitors are no stranger to rising prices.
“That’s one thing we could be criticized for,” said Kernan. “We haven’t raised our rents. On the other hand, we want to feel our long-term customers are getting a good deal.
Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN. He can be reached at Allen@PBN.com