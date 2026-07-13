America250-Enduring Success: Navigant Credit Union

(Editor’s note: This is the 17th installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.)
PROVIDENCE – When a group of French-Canadian immigrants gathered in the basement of Notre Dame Church in Central Falls in 1915, they were trying to solve a simple but pressing problem: access to financial services.
Many immigrants in the community were unable to obtain banking services through traditional institutions, prompting local residents to form a cooperative financial organization built on the principle of neighbors helping neighbors. That organization became Navigant Credit Union, now the oldest credit union in Rhode Island and one of the first 10 credit unions established in the United States.
More than 111 years later, Navigant has grown from a startup cooperative with $22,000 in assets into a $4 billion institution serving more than 165,000 members across Rhode Island. Yet Kathleen C. Orovitz, the credit union’s CEO and president, says the organization's founding purpose remains unchanged.
“The idea was people helping people,” Orovitz said. “A community recognized a need and came together to solve it. That is still at the heart of everything we do today.”
That mission has helped the organization remain relevant despite dramatic demographic, technological and economic changes over the past century. Central Falls, once heavily populated by French Canadian immigrants, has evolved through successive waves of Polish, Syrian and Hispanic residents. Navigant, Orovitz said, has adapted alongside those communities.
“Every time the community shifts, we shift with it,” she said. “We make sure we're bilingual, that we're meeting people where they are, and that we're helping them overcome barriers to financial success.”
Today, Navigant operates 25 branches statewide and employs approximately 440 people. Orovitz said hiring locally remains a key part of the institution's strategy, reflecting its belief that employees who live and work in a community are best positioned to understand its needs.
The credit union’s community focus extends beyond traditional banking services. Navigant partners with nonprofit organizations addressing issues such as food insecurity, affordable housing and financial education. Through the Navigant Charitable Foundation, established nine years ago, the organization has supported roughly 400 Rhode Island nonprofits through volunteer efforts and financial contributions.
“Our work goes beyond products and services,” Orovitz said. “It’s about financial well-being and connecting people with the resources they need to thrive.”
Orovitz credits that approach for the institution’s longevity. While many financial institutions concentrate on scale and automation, she said Navigant evaluates investments through the lens of member impact. The credit union has expanded its support of entrepreneurs and small businesses, building teams with expertise in Small Business Administration lending and business development.
“We stay with businesses from start to finish and through every stage of the business cycle,” she said.
The organization also has weathered significant economic challenges. Orovitz pointed to the 2008 financial crisis as one of the most difficult periods in its history. Rather than pull back lending during the downturn, she said the credit union leaned into its mission.
“A downturn isn't the time to stop growing,” Orovitz said. “This is why we have reserves and capital – to help people, whether that's buying a first home or getting through difficult times.”
As Navigant continues to invest in technology, employee development and member services, Orovitz said growth must always support the credit union’s original purpose.
“A lot of organizations are quick to automate, but you have to ask what it does for the member experience and for people's financial well-being,” she said.
For Orovitz, the institution's greatest achievement is not its asset growth or statewide footprint, but its continued connection to the communities it serves.
“Our brand is strong because we're in the neighborhoods,” she said. “People want to be part of something that makes a difference. That's been our connection point for more than a century, and it's what will carry us forward.”
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.