America250-Enduring Success: O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home

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NEWPORT-BASED O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home has helped grieving friends and families get through this process for more than a century. /COURTESY O’NEILL-HAYES FUNERAL HOME

(Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) NEWPORT – While a universal experience, no amount of preparation can fully prepare one for the loss

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