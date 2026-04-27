America250-Enduring Success: O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home

(Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.)
NEWPORT – While a universal experience, no amount of preparation can fully prepare one for the loss of a loved one.
Decisions such as the location of the funeral, casket or urn, who will serve as the pallbearers, and who will be officiating the service must all be made, and all during the most difficult of circumstances.
Will you have a minister or other religious leader officiate? Or is a non-denominational celebrant more appropriate?
Newport-based O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home has helped grieving friends and families get through this process for more than a century.
First established in 1863 and family owned and operated for five generations, it is one of the oldest funeral homes in Rhode Island and the oldest on Aquidneck Island.
A newspaper advertisement shows its founder John O’Neill standing next to a horse and carriage, and highlights what the funeral home has been known for since its founding, a reputation for attentiveness and a source of comfort with every amenity "up-to-date in every particular," offering funeral arrangements [that] "are adequate to every need."
"Telephone calls are given prompt attention at any hour, day or night, expert embalming is done, and when it is necessary to forward by train, careful attention is given to every detail," it says.
In 1920 the business was acquired by Robert Hayes, who combined the family name with its originator and expanded its services and facilities.
Many of the city’s notable citizens and prominent local families have relied on O’Neill-Hayes for their funeral services, from the city’s Gilded Age to the present day.
Located in the historic “Old Stone House” on Spring Street, constructed in 1834 by Robert P. Lee, the home's roots can be traced back to a period when small, family-run funeral services were the norm and customs surrounding death were much different from today’s practices, when funerals and preparation of the body were typically held in the home of the deceased.
As the city and the industry has continued to change, O'Neill-Hayes has adapted in kind, incorporating elements such as grief support, celebratory services, customization options and military honors.
And while trains to the City-by-the-Sea and horse-drawn carriages many be relics of the past, the same mission continues with Charles J. "Charlie" Hayes, the fourth-generation owner and operator.
Hayes received a degree in mortuary science from the New England Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in Boston, and began his career as a registered Funeral Director and Embalmer.
While her father has no plans to retire any time soon, his daughter Morgan Hayes, assistant funeral director and pre-need facilitator, plans to continue the business into the sixth generation "to ensure the funeral home remains in the family for years to come."
"O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home has always taken a lot of pride in being a family-owned and operated business here in Newport," she said. Serving families during some of the most difficult moments in their lives is something we don’t take lightly, and we’re honored to continue a tradition that has been part of the community for generations."
When running a funeral home, the circle of life and death is an inescapable part of the workday. Many family members over the years have spent time working O'Neill-Hayes, a place where several of the family's own relatives have also had their memorial services.
Most of the staff are long-time residents of Newport.
"Being family-run allows us to stay closely connected to the people we serve, and we fully intend to carry that forward," said Morgan Hayes.
The goal, she said, "is to keep that same level of personal care and commitment going."
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.