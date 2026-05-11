America250-Enduring Success: Salk’s Ace Hardware & Marine Inc.

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WITH A STRONG focus on community relationships and customer service, Salk’s Ace Hardware & Marine continues to thrive as a fourth generation family-owned businesses. Pictured from left standing in front of the company’s location Pawtucket are Jeff Salk, Benjamin Salk Adam Salk and Harold Salk. /COURTESY SALK’S ACE HARDWARE & MARINE INC.’S EXPANSION

(Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) WARWICK – Salk’s Ace Hardware & Marine Inc.’s expansion can be traced back to 1900 when Samual

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