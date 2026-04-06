America250-Enduring Success: The John Stevens Shop

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THIRD GENERATION stone carver, Nick Benson, stands in front of The John Stevens Shop at at 29 Thames St. in Newport. /PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS/ DAVID HANSEN

(Editor’s note: This is the third installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) NEWPORT – The John Stevens Shop has been a local fixture for 321 years. However, the stone

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