America250-Enduring Success: The John Stevens Shop

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(Editor’s note: This is the third installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) NEWPORT – The John Stevens Shop has been a local fixture for 321 years. However, the stone

(Editor’s note: This is the third installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.)

NEWPORT – The John Stevens Shop has been a local fixture for 321 years. However, the stone inscription business could more accurately be said to have had two incarnations over its three-century tenure.

For a business carved in stone, it’s been surprisingly flexible.

The founder, John Stevens came to the colonies in 1698, starting the John Stevens Shop in 1705. In the early 18th century, barter was the main means of business, so Stevens traded his masonry skills for goods, building foundations, chimneys and anything that was needed by colonists setting up new lives, said owner Nicholas Benson.

“However, the mortality rate being what it was back then, his work led him to memorial headstones and eventually the business shifted to focus on that,” he said.

The Stevens family continued this for five generations till the late 1920s when despite attempting to modernize, they were faced with the prospect of going out of business. John Howard Benson took over in 1927, bringing with him a new approach that would see them into the 21st century.

“My grandfather kind of resurrected the arts and crafts movements,” Benson said. “[His] philosophy was the antithesis of the 1920s model of mass production and the factory line.”

John Howard Benson taught at the Rhode Island School of Design in the sculpture department and gained a reputation internationally as a calligrapher and designer.

His son John Everett Benson, and Nicholas Benson’s father, took over in 1963. He designed the Kennedy Memorial inscriptions, worked at the National Gallery of Art and was well respected. His peers were figures such as Paul Mellon and the architect Philip Johnson.

“It’s the focus on the artistic side of the process. That's what kept the entire Benson dynasty afloat,” Benson said. “In 1993, when I rolled in, I inherited that legacy and it was up to me to do it proud - I think I've done pretty well and I'm still at it.”

His greatest challenge is the lack of appreciation for the art, which he calls a shift in perspective that is hard to understand.

The connection to the material world of the craft and the appreciation for it, that existed in his grandfather’s era, is slipping away and there are vastly fewer people that do what he and his daughter do for a living.

“One of the first things that comes out of people's mouths today is ‘aren't there machines that can do that?’ "

When people ask how the shop has survived so long, he says they manage because they don't have a huge overhead so are able to pick and choose the work they want to undertake.

“What is the value of art? It has value because it has soul,” Benson said. “This is the thing that is hard for people to grasp today. This is a quintessential issue that I like to chalk up to the U.S. as a whole - we pursue wealth.”

Benson believes that ‘life liberty and the pursuit of happiness’ is not the American dream anymore, but in its place is wealth, fortune and all that comes with it. The clearest example of this in his eyes is whenever he is asked how he is trying to scale up business, and his answer is a categorical no.

Benson, who received a MacArthur scholarship in 2010, said that his work can be separated into three broad categories: memorial gravestones, dedicatory tablets and civic memorials.

The first, as when John Stevens first established the business, has an enduring demand, even if the mortality rate has dropped.

“The death and loss of a loved one creates emotional trauma, and those are times when clients want something handmade,” Benson said.

Dedicatory tablets, used to mark the inauguration or commemoration of a building, have seen Benson work for venerable institutions such as Yale and Harvard. The most important point with these projects is tying into the architectural fabric of those institutions.

“It is tricky especially when the architectural style is established but I can draw on experience and the record of my father and grandfather's work,” he said.

Civic projects such as the World War II and Kennedy memorial are complicated jobs that require wrangling, according to him.

“They're one-offs,” he said. “Innovative in approach, complicated in design and execution.” In the construction of memorials, there are incredibly tight deadlines, he recounted, and they will set a date for dedication then start construction. “The scope of the work is massive and everyone is on top of each other, slaves to the conditions of the environment, especially in D.C. where it can be hot and humid.”

He admitted that he didn’t think he had another one in him - the last was the Eisenhower Memorial and by the end of that process, he was done.

He is currently working on traffic triangles on the Washington Mall.

Asked about his outlook on the future, Benson became serious. The state of the domestic stone industry is worrying since quarries in the United States do not produce the type of stone that is used in large structural pieces.

“Everything has been whittled down to bathroom tiles,” he said ruefully.

Most of the granite used comes from Barry, Vermont but doesn't carve well. The granite that came out of Westerly was the gold standard, and he had a source for it up until six or seven years ago. However, that too is being crushed up and turned into gravel because it doesn't need to be run through quality specifications.

In addition, the cost of maintaining his infrastructure has become expensive mainly because of an influx of wealthy entrepreneurs moving into Newport, which radically changed the economy of the town.

“It is getting harder and harder to keep ahead of inflation and the cost of materials, difficult to stay afloat and I don't know how it's going to pan out.”

Naturally, Benson has concerns about the future, for keeping the business, for his daughter in this profession. He shared that his daughter has tremendous artistic talent, so he has taken on the role of administrator, a task he does not care for at all.

“I want to make stuff but I have to run the business.” However, he adds, when a business has been limping along its entire life, they will find a way like they did before.

[caption id="attachment_520065" align="alignleft" width="219"]THIRD GENERATION stone carver, Nick Benson, stand inside The John Stevens Shop, a local fixture in Newport for 321 years. /PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS/ DAVID HANSEN[/caption]Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.