America250-Enduring Success: Wilbur’s General Store

(Editor’s note: This is the 15th installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.)
LITTLE COMPTON – For more than 130 years, Wilbur’s General Store has been a beloved institution.
Founded in 1893 by C.R. Wilbur, this quaint general store initially catered to the everyday needs of local residents. Over the years, it has evolved into a comprehensive shopping destination, offering a wide range of products, including groceries, clothing, household essentials and unique specialty items.
In its early days, C.R. Wilbur would travel by horse to Tiverton, then take the train to Providence to restock the store's shelves. The Wilbur family was also a pioneer in same-day grocery delivery. After C.R.'s passing in 1914, his wife Nancy and daughter Ida Wilbur Smith continued the family's legacy.
In 2004, the Wetzel family took the reins, leasing the building from the current owners, Catherine and David Wordell. When the Wetzels decided to step back, the Wordells seized the opportunity to lead the store into its next chapter.
“We had purchased the property about nine years ago and always tossed around the idea of taking over the store when the current lease was up,” said Catherine. “Lo and behold, that came up fast, and we just went with it. We love this community, we love to eat, I love shopping, so it was a win-win.”
Now in its third ownership, Wilbur's has adeptly navigated the changing retail landscape while remaining true to its roots as a community hub. Housed in a charming 19th-century home, visitors are often surprised to discover eight rooms filled with a diverse selection of merchandise. The store is particularly renowned for its freshly baked goods and specialty foods, including custom-cut meats, while also offering books, cards, clothing, gifts, tableware and toys.
“We take pride in carrying on what Wilbur's has always been,” said Catherine. “Before we owned it, I could always count on Wilbur's to have the random thing I needed. Wilbur's is a huge resource out here when locals and visitors don’t want to make a long drive. Why drive far when we are happy to serve the community and provide good food, gifts, hardware and clothing all under one roof?”
The Wordells have infused new life into the store, incorporating elements that resonate with modern shoppers while honoring its essential role in Little Compton’s identity. They have also collected a wealth of old memorabilia from the store’s extensive history, and they are working with a professional to showcase these items within the store.
"It's all icing on this hefty midlife adventure that we hope brings joy to everyone here in Little Compton.”
With a commitment to continuity in staffing and a focus on fostering a vibrant social space, Wilbur’s remains more than just a store; it is a vital part of the town's fabric.
“The stories people share about growing up here, the traditions, the original counters all serve to remind us what a treasure it is," said Catherine.
Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN. He can be reached at Allen@PBN.com