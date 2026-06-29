America250-Enduring Success: Wilbur’s General Store

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FOUNDED IN 1893 Wilbur’s General Store in Little Compton initially catered to the everyday needs of local residents. Over the years, it has evolved into a comprehensive shopping destination, offering a wide range of products, including groceries, clothing, household essentials and unique specialty items./ COURTESY WILBUR’S GENERAL STORE

(Editor’s note: This is the 15th installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) LITTLE COMPTON – For more than 130 years, Wilbur’s General Store has been a beloved institution. Founded

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