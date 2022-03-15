American Banking Association CEO to speak at North Kingstown Chamber event

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A major finance leader with international influence will share his insights on the banking industry with local companies at the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce annual meeting next month.

The April 5 event – the first in-person annual meeting of the Chamber since 2019 – features Rob Nichols, American Banking Association CEO and president, as its keynote speaker.

Kristin Urbach, executive director for the North Kingstown Chamber and who knew Nichols from her former career in Washington, D.C., said he was a fitting choice for keynote speaker given the role the banking industry has played throughout the pandemic, particularly with the Paycheck Protection Program.

“We’ve really seen the banks here rise to the occasion,” Urbach said in an interview on Monday. “We thought for that reason, and the fact that Rob is an innovative and strategic leader, it was timely to have him speak.”

- Advertisement -

Nichols’ keynote address will highlight some of the top industry initiatives he is working on, including the role of technology in banking, cryptocurrency and a central bank digital currency, legislative and regulatory updates, and efforts to connect the “unbanked” to financial institutions, according to Urbach. He will also take questions from audience members.

“He’s reinventing the banks of the future,” Urbach said, stressing the importance of Nichols’ message not only for the finance industry but local companies of all types.

In addition to serving as the voice for the nation’s $17 trillion banking industry, Nichols is also serving a three-year term, which began in 2020, as chairman of the International Banking Federation. The former assistant secretary for public affairs at the Treasury Department under former President George W. Bush, Nichols has also received the Treasury’s Alexander Hamilton Award and was ranked as one of Washington’s top lobbyists, according to The Hill.

The April 5 event held at Quidnessett Country Club also includes a welcome address from Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available and can be purchased online at northkingstown.com or by contacting Alex Hand, the Chamber’s membership manager, at ahand@northkingstown.com.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.