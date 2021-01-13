American Cord and Webbing rebrands with new website, logo and tagline

WOONSOCKET – American Cord and Webbing Co., a manufacturer of narrow textile webbing, industrial sewing and injection-molded plastic hardware, has updated its branding.

The family-owned business has a new website, logo and tagline: “The Right Connection for Buckles & Webbing.”

“We believe the new look better matches what we’ve become: a pioneering, out-of-the-box thinking manufacturer and supplier modernizing an old-fashioned industry,” the company said, announcing the rebranding on its LinkedIn page.

Founded in 1917, American Cord and Webbing is a fourth-generation, family-owned company. It is the only U.S. company to make both webbing and plastic hardware combined with a custom strap fabrication and assembly department, all under one roof.

The company, owned by Mark Krauss, announced a year ago that it had acquired Advantage Plastic Product of Concord, N.H., a custom injection-molding company. The acquisition added 25,000 square feet to the company footprint along with expanded capabilities, according to a news release at the time.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.