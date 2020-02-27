American Institute of Architects opposes uniform style mandate

PROVIDENCE – The American Institute of Architects has issued a statement opposing a proposed uniform style mandate for federal buildings.

The institute, which has local chapters throughout the U.S., including in Rhode Island, said the following on Feb. 4:

“The AIA strongly opposes uniform style mandates for federal architecture. Architecture should be designed for the specific communities that it serves, reflecting our rich nation’s diverse places, thought, culture and climates. Architects are committed to honoring our past as well as reflecting our future progress, protecting the freedom of thought and expression that are essential to democracy.”

The statement followed reports of a draft executive order that would require all federal structures to follow a classic style. The order, called “Making Federal Buildings Beautiful Again,” has not yet been signed by President Donald Trump, according to The New York Times.

The order follows a request by the National Civic Art Society, a nonprofit, that believes contemporary architecture has created a built environment that is “degraded and dehumanizing,” according to The New York Times.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Macdonald@PBN.com.