Amgen, Veterans Assembled Electronics at STRAC Institute win Platinum Awards for hiring veterans

PROVIDENCE – Biopharmaceutical manufacturer Amgen Rhode Island in West Greenwich and Veterans Assembled Electronics at the STRAC Institute in Providence each won a U.S. Department of Labor HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award for hiring veterans.
According to HireVets.gov, the awards, run by the U.S. Department of Labor, are the only federal employment awards that recognize companies’ commitments to hiring, retaining and contributing to the professional development of veterans.
Three other Rhode Island companies were recognized with Gold Medallion Awards. They are: Attollo LLC of Cumberland, an engineering services firm; Electrolizing Inc. of Providence, a chromium coatings company; and Gannon & Scott of Cranston, a precious-metal reclamation and recovery services firm.
According to the Department of Labor, 675 U.S. employers were recognized for recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans in the program in 2020. It estimates that the 2020 award recipients collectively hired more than 37,000 veterans since 2018.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
