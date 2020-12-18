Amgen’s new $200M next-gen biologic plant a first in U.S.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The cargo that arrived in 2019 at the Port of Davisville in North Kingstown from overseas was something that had never been shipped to the United States: Three shiploads of modular pieces and parts that when fully assembled would create a state-of-the-art “next-generation” biomanufacturing factory. The 120,000-square-foot structure had been mostly constructed in Shanghai, then…