Amica awarded naming rights to Providence Civic Center, R.I. Convention Center

PROVIDENCE – Goodbye, Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Hello, Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. formally announced Tuesday that is has been awarded the naming rights to the former Providence Civic Center downtown arena, and the agreement also includes naming rights within the R.I. Convention Center as well. The complex will also be known as “AMP Providence,” Amica said.

Amica will pay the R.I. Convention Center Authority $900,000 annually through the duration of the 10-year contract, about twice as much as what Dunkin’ paid to have its name on the arena, the Lincoln-based mutual insurer said.

The most recent 10-year naming rights agreement between the authority and Dunkin’ Brands Inc. – owned by Inspired Brands – expired back on April 20. Dunkin’ had the name on the 13,000-seat arena that is home to the Providence Bruins and the Providence College men’s basketball team since 2001. The authority had received $425,000 annually from Dunkin’ to have the arena named after the prominent doughnut and coffee chain, plus an additional $50,000 in 2021 due to an increase in the consumer price index.

However, on April 1, the authority issued a request for proposals to various corporate entities that would offer them an opportunity to enter a new 10-year agreement for the entire downtown convention complex.

Edmund “Ted” Shallcross III, Amica’s incoming president and CEO, said Tuesday in a statement that the company – which was first founded in Providence more than 115 years ago – securing the naming rights to the complex “honors our lasting commitment to the state.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the [R.I.] Convention Center Authority to continue making great memories in this building,” Shallcross said. Bernie Buonanno, board chairman for the R.I. Convention Center Authority, said in a statement that the robust, competitive proposal request process for the naming rights “is a testament to the tremendous value our arena and convention center bring to the city of Providence and to Rhode Island at large.”

A formal introduction of the naming rights will be held Sept. 14.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.