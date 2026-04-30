Amica names CEO Shallcross board chairman

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LINCOLN – Edmund “Ted” Shallcross III’s leadership role at Amica Mutual Insurance Co. has expanded. Shallcross, who has been the Amica’s CEO and president since October 2022, has been named chairman of the company’s board of directors. Amica said the appointment reflects confidence in his leadership and long-term strategic direction. “Ted’s leadership demonstrates a clear

LINCOLN – Edmund “Ted” Shallcross III’s leadership role at Amica Mutual Insurance Co. has expanded.

Shallcross, who has been the Amica’s CEO and president since October 2022, has been named chairman of the company's board of directors.

Amica said the appointment reflects confidence in his leadership and long-term strategic direction.

“Ted’s leadership demonstrates a clear and thoughtful vision for Amica’s future,” said Jill Avery, lead director of the board. “He is dedicated to maintaining the traditions that have made Amica successful for over a century, while also showing the courage and foresight to embrace changes that will guide us into the next century. This makes him an excellent choice to serve as chair.”

Under Shallcross’s leadership, Amica said, it has fortified its financial position through disciplined underwriting, exceptional service delivery and a focus on operational efficiency.

In 2025, Amica said it strengthened the balance sheet, including reaching the second-highest surplus level in company history, an important measure of the company’s ability to cover losses of its policyholders.

Shallcross began working at Lincoln-based Amica in 2007. He had previously worked for Big Four accounting firm KPMG International Ltd.

In 2012, Shallcross was named a PBN 40 Under Forty honoree.

Before joining Amica, Shallcross spent 12 years at KPMG’s property and casualty insurance practice, where Amica was one of his clients. He started at Amica as a senior assistant vice president in the accounting department and later took on the role of vice president at Amica Life, overseeing the organization’s financial and operational activities.