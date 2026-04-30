Amica names CEO Shallcross board chairman

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Amica CEO and president Edmund “Ted” Shallcross III has been name chairman of the company’s board of directors. /COURTESY AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO.

LINCOLN – Edmund “Ted” Shallcross III’s leadership role at Amica Mutual Insurance Co. has expanded.  Shallcross, who has been the Amica’s CEO and president since October 2022, has been named chairman of the company’s board of directors. Amica said the appointment reflects confidence in his leadership and long-term strategic direction.   “Ted’s leadership demonstrates a clear

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