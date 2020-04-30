Amica reports $161M profit in 2019

LINCOLN – Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reported a profit of $161 million in 2019, an increase from $136 million one year prior, the company said on Tuesday in its annual report.

The company noted it had $241 million in income from investments for the year.

Assets at the end of 2019 totaled $5.4 billion, a slight decline year over year. The company said it had $2.8 billion in surplus for policyholders at that time, compared with a $2.6 billion surplus one year prior.

The number of policies the company had declined from 1.61 million to 1.56 million year over year.

- Advertisement -

Automobile claims declined 6% year over year to 330,596. Homeowner claims also declined 15% year over year to 46,190, the company said.

Amica also gave $4.2 million to support nonprofits through grants and sponsorships for the year.