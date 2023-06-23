Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Amid housing shortage, access to care wavers
Sitting next to a campfire in a homeless encampment in a wooded area in Providence, emergency room physician Dr. Rebecca Karb found herself looking through a man’s hospital discharge papers. The man was homeless and couldn’t understand his diagnosis or remember what happened to him when he had been admitted to the ER two weeks…