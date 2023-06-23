Amid housing shortage, access to care wavers

OUTREACH PREP: Emergency physician Dr. Rebecca Karb, third from left, speaks with health officials and House of Hope Community Development Corp. outreach workers before going to meet with homeless clients. PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
Sitting next to a campfire in a homeless encampment in a wooded area in Providence, emergency room physician Dr. Rebecca Karb found herself looking through a man’s hospital discharge papers. The man was homeless and couldn’t understand his diagnosis or remember what happened to him when he had been admitted to the ER two weeks…

