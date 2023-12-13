Amo nominated for House Committee on Science, Space and Technology

PROVIDENCE – Recently elected U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., is anticipating a spot on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, where he says he intends to focus on the blue economy and the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act, known as the CHIPS and Science Act.

The U.S. House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee announced Amo’s nomination on Dec. 11.

The House Committee on Science, Space and Technology primarily oversees nonmilitary federal research and development, and works with organizations, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the National Science Foundation, the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Weather Service.

In a statement, Amo said he would use the position to act as “a champion for strong implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act to ensure our state secures the federal resources provided by this historic law, including resources to grow our state’s blue economy.

“With a strong presence of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in our Ocean State, we can be a hub of efforts to protect our environment,” Amo continued. “I also look forward to advocating for investments in good-paying manufacturing and research jobs, especially for the biotechnology sectors.”

Amo currently sits on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

