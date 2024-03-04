Amo tours R.I. cancer research lab

PROVIDENCE – Shortly after advocating for cancer treatment technology in Washington, D.C., U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., received an update from Rhode Island researchers about how the technology is affecting their work.

Amo, who is a member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, visited the TriSalus Life Sciences Translational Immunotherapy Laboratory at Lifespan Corp., which is associated with Brown University. Amo was one of the House and Senate members who worked with TriSalus Life Sciences and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to ensure there is continued reimbursement for the TriNav Infusion system. TriNav can improve the delivery of cancer therapies into solid and hard-to-treat liver tumors, according to a news release.

“It was inspiring to visit the Lifespan campus and get a firsthand look at how our federal government works with the private sector and our higher education institutions to diligently collaborate on cancer immunotherapy research,” Amo said. “Rhode Island is leading the way in scientific research and cancer prevention. I look forward to championing these priorities in Washington so we can advance more research and development in the Ocean State.”

Dr. Steven Katz, TriSalus Life Sciences chief medical officer, is leading the lab’s research that focuses on developing immunotherapy approaches for treating liver and pancreatic tumors.

“Congressman Amo was instrumental in supporting the effort to maintain appropriate reimbursement from CMS for the delivery technology, ensuring that patients have access to this groundbreaking approach,” said Katz, who is also a Brown Surgical Associates surgical oncologist and researcher. “We were pleased to share with him that the technology is already having a positive impact on liver cancer patients throughout the country, based on the number of patients being treated and data indicating favorable clinical outcomes. Maintaining CMS reimbursement for TriNav has also enabled the company to progress our promising immunotherapy programs and to continue development of a delivery system for pancreatic tumors.”

Katz said it is vital for medical centers such as Lifespan to work with politicians to help further research.

“We believe the work we’re doing here in Rhode Island in the lab at Lifespan and Brown University can positively impact cancer patients, not only throughout the state but across the country,” Katz said.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.