Amo touts Ocean State startup sector at South by Southwest

PROVIDENCE – Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., joined local startups at the South by Southwest festival and conference in Austin, Texas, known as SXSW, to highlight opportunities for Rhode Island’s emerging companies.

This marks his second consecutive year speaking at SXSW, which was held from March 12-18.

Organized by David Altounian, a professor of entrepreneurship at Salve Regina University, and RIHub, a Rhode Island delegation that included Amo aimed to connect Ocean State entrepreneurs with Austin’s successful startup ecosystem and investors interested in new ventures.

The delegation participated in a “startup crawl,” engaging with a global cohort of new businesses to discuss interest and capital investment in Rhode Island’s high-growth startups.

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“Showcasing Rhode Island’s contributions to our nation’s innovation economy at SXSW gives local startups, investors and entrepreneurs a chance to shine on a big stage and bring investment and create jobs in the Ocean State,” said Amo, ranking member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee on the Environment. “I will keep fighting in Congress to advance science, research and support for small businesses so we can foster cutting-edge breakthroughs and grow the supply chains of the future for generations to come.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.