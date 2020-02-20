PROVIDENCE – Amos House, a nonprofit that has specialized in transitional and long-term housing services, including for people in addiction recovery, has, out of need, opened an emergency shelter for the winter months.

The organization announced its decision recently. The winter emergency shelter, at its main facility at 460 Pine St., was built to house its soup kitchen, classroom and office space.

The conversion for housing purposes will accommodate 45 people overnight. It was financed through the R.I. Office of Housing and Community Development consolidated homeless fund.

All other existing winter shelters are full, said Eileen Hayes, the Amos House CEO, in a news release. A recent count in Rhode Island identified more than 125 individuals, by name, who are homeless and without a shelter bed.

“We have never used this building for this purpose,” Hayes said, of the conversion of the classroom and soup kitchen space. “But how could we allow this many people to go without basic shelter during winter in New England?”

The shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each night through March 31.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Macdonald@PBN.com.