Amos House receives $1M from Papitto Opportunity Connection to grow nonprofit’s health clinic

PROVIDENCE – Amos House is receiving a significant seven-figure financial gift from the Papitto Opportunity Connection to support a first-of-its-kind program to increase health access for justice-involved individuals and people in recovery.
Papitto Opportunity Connection and Amos House jointly announced Wednesday that The Clinic at Amos House received a $1 million Innovation Challenge grant to help with the local nonprofit’s new initiative. The organizations say the clinic is a licensed behavioral health and ambulatory care facility offering mental health and substance use counseling, psychiatric care, integrated medical care and other support services.
The clinic also pledges to serve all clients regardless of their insurer, insurance status, or ability to pay for care, the organizations say. The clinic operates out of Amos House’s community center, which the organizations say is visited daily by more than 1,000 individuals.
Since the clinic’s pilot year last year, clinicians have provided behavioral health and medical care to 208 individuals who had struggled to access care in the traditional setting, Papitto and Amos House say. Amos House CEO and President Eileen Hayes said in a statement that health care access within its community has been “the missing link” in Amos House’s services.
“Over the years, Amos House has developed holistic programming that offers Rhode Island’s most vulnerable residents the resources and supports they need to pursue a pathway to stability and wellness,” Hayes said. “With the development of The Clinic, people with barriers to care can now access health care in a space where they feel safe, understood, and comfortable.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.