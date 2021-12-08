Amy Walsh Joins JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking as an Executive Director

Amy Walsh has joined JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking as an Executive Director for Middle Market Banking in Rhode Island. With more than 20 years of commercial banking experience, Amy will help deliver financial solutions and trusted guidance to Middle Market companies in southeastern New England. A Jamestown native, Amy is invested in her local community and serves as a Board Member for the Newport County Chamber of Commerce and on the Business Partners Committee for South County Hospital. Amy is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and the University of Pennsylvania Stonier Graduate School of Banking. In 2020, she was recognized by Providence Business News as a “Woman to Watch” in Financial Services and by New England Banking Magazine as a “Women in Banking” award recipient.