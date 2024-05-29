An independent review of Providence schools is coming. Will state intervention end?

By
-
AN INDEPENDENT REVIEW of the Providence Public School District conducted by SchoolWorks will determine whether or not the Providence Public School District will be handed back over to local control. / COURTESY CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL
AN INDEPENDENT REVIEW of the Providence Public School District conducted by SchoolWorks will determine whether or not the Providence Public School District will be handed back over to local control. / COURTESY CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL

PROVIDENCE – After being under state intervention for the last five years, is the Providence Public School District ready to be handed back over to the city? It all depends on an upcoming independent review to be conducted over the next month. R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green in a letter to the community said that

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display