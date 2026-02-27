An ocean of lessons

By
-
Capt. Jonathan Kabak became the CEO of Newport-based Maritime Rhode Island, formerly Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island, in 2019. The nonprofit operates Rhode Island’s flagship SSV Oliver Hazard Perry and offers career-readiness programs for youths and adults. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Capt. Jonathan Kabak became the CEO of Newport-based Maritime Rhode Island, formerly Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island, in 2019. The nonprofit operates Rhode Island’s flagship SSV Oliver Hazard Perry and offers career-readiness programs for youths and adults. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Jonathan Kabak | Maritime Rhode Island CEO If you think the business world is unforgiving … try the ocean. Seafaring provides lessons in how to train your crew that provide a valuable framework for educating and inspiring our next-generation workforce. I often hear grumbling from my colleagues about the frustrations they experience with newer staff

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

GYN Health Through the Years: Why Open Conversations Matter at Every Stage of Life

Women’s health is not static. It evolves with us—through our teens, childbearing years, midlife, menopause,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display