Anchor Medical closure will force 25K R.I. patients to find new doctors

Laura Hart, a spokesperson for Gov. Daniel J. McKee, said the governor has directed both the R.I. Department of Health and the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services to conduct “talks with other health care entities who may be interested in taking on all or part of Anchor Medical’s primary care practice.”
“This would be the best solution as far as minimizing service disruption to Anchor Medical’s current patients,” Hart said.Attorney General Peter F. Neronha told WPRI that Anchor Medical's leadership had previously reached out to him to see if he could help find a solution. “They’re an outstanding practice that wants to continue serving the 25,000 patients that they serve,” Neronha said. “But it is financially impossible to exist in today’s Rhode Island health care marketplace as an independent primary care practice, because the revenue coming in can’t support the bottom line. “When an outstanding primary care practice that delivers great care can’t make it, and 25,000 patients lose their doctors – if that’s not spectacular failure, I don’t know what is,” Neronha said.