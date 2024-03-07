(add)ventures, the agency for total brand solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrea Reed to the new role of Chief Client Experience Officer. Andrea will focus on cultivating and maintaining strategic relationships with current and prospective client partners, guiding the entire client experience and proactively addressing challenges as they arise. Andrea will also have oversight of our Project Management Organization (PMO). She was formerly the Senior Vice President of Strategy + Marketing.
Home PBN Connect People on the Move Andrea Reed Promoted to Chief Client Experience Officer at (add)ventures
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password? Get help
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.