Anne C. Pappas Center becomes first facility in R.I. to offer contrast mammography

PROVIDENCE – The Anne C. Pappas Center for Breast Imaging recently announced it is the first facility in Rhode Island to offer contrast-enhanced mammography, or CEM.

CEM is a digital mammography technique meant to improve the diagnostic accuracy for detecting breast cancer. It improves visualization of tumors, particularly for those with a recent cancer diagnosis, a history of breast cancer or abnormal mammogram results.

“CEM allows us to see cancers more clearly, especially in women with dense breast tissue,” said Dr. Martha Mainiero, radiologist and director of the Pappas Center. “By using an iodine-based intravenous contrast agent in conjunction with a digital mammogram, we can achieve a clearer distinction between normal tissue and potential lesions.”

The CEM includes a simple IV placement and injection of iodinated contrast, similar to what’s used in CT scans, immediately before the mammogram. A CEM can be done after a traditional mammogram or ultrasound to get more information about abnormal areas.

It offers a comparable level of detail to a breast MRI, meaning it’s an alternative for those who cannot or prefer not to undergo an MRI. The CEM allows radiologists to analyze images taken before and after the contrast, allowing for easier detection of any changes.

Like all medical procedures, CEM has risks, including allergic reactions to the contrast agent. Each case is evaluated to make sure the benefits outweigh any risks.

“CEM is already making a significant impact on our patients’ lives, enhancing our ability to identify, diagnose and treat breast cancer effectively,” Mainiero said.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You can reach her at Castellani@PBN.com.