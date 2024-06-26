Anne DaSilva has become a Partner with the Peregrine Group, LLC.

Peregrine Group, LLC., a real estate advisory firm based in Rumford, Rhode Island, is pleased to announce that Anne DaSilva has become a Partner with the firm.

She will immediately join Jordan Stone, Colin Kane, Samuel Bradner, and Eric Busch in ownership of the company as it continues to grow its team for the future.

Anne joined Peregrine in 2019 as a Senior Project Manager and was promoted to Director of Operations. Anne brings more than 20 years of experience across all aspects of the real estate development and construction industry and has worked directly with some of the largest corporate and institutional stakeholders in the regional market, as well as with non-profit neighborhood groups and private developers.