Annie T.M. Oakley

ELIZABETH IS THE CHAIR of the Firm’s Nonprofit Practice. She represents tax-exempt entities, centered on compliance, formation, charitable gift planning issues, and best practices. She has extensive experience assisting institutions with the inception of planned giving programs, as well as, compliance issues, various corporate governance matters and maintenance of tax-exempt status. Liz also advises charitable institutions and institutions of higher learning about tax benefits available to donors, to assist in discussions with donors appropriately to advance the organization’s mission.
Liz advises nonprofits regarding board education, training and advice on fiduciary obligations, compliance, donor representation, endowment fund management, finance, Form 990 and reporting issues, and governance, including bylaws and policies, joint ventures and affiliations, and litigation planning and prevention. In addition, she advises nonprofits regarding managing bequests and complex gifts for organizations, mergers and acquisitions, obtaining and maintaining tax exemptions, policies, political and lobbying restrictions and tax.
YEARS IN CURRENT INDUSTRY 17
YEARS WITH CURRENT ORGANIZATION 5
EDUCATION
Undergraduate degree: University of Rhode Island, B.A., magna cum laude
Law Degree: University of Hawaii, William S. Richardson School of Law, J.D.
