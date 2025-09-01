Anyhow Studio, a ceramics studio in Providence, empowers early-career ceramic artists and beginners to grow their clay practice through high-quality instruction, studio access, community, and mentorship. Founded by Liz Welch, the studio is a creative haven in the city’s West End.

Welch reached out to Rhode Island Energy to explore ways to make her space more energy efficient. An energy assessment was conducted at no cost to identify opportunities to lower energy costs, improve comfort, and create a better environment for students and artists alike.

Illuminating the Room—and the Savings

The energy specialist found that the studio’s fluorescent lighting was inefficient and produced harsh light. They recommended replacing outdated fixtures with high-efficiency LEDs. This upgrade would not only transform the look and feel of the studio—making it brighter and more welcoming—but also significantly reduced energy use. The new lighting is projected to reduce the studio’s electric bill by about $1,200 each year.

Transforming the Classroom—Literally

The assessment also uncovered a loud, inefficient transformer that was adversely affecting the class environment. Replacing it eliminated the constant humming sound and improved efficiency. The new transformer is projected to reduce the studio’s electric bill by almost $900 each year.

Real Results—On the Bill and in the Studio

When Rhode Island Energy visited Anyhow Studio last fall, Welch was eager to share her experience with other small business customers through a video and on LinkedIn

“We’re really grateful to have the new equipment in place,” she said. “If not just for better light and no humming, but for the energy efficiency. I’m already seeing the savings on my bill, which is awesome.”

The total improvement project cost was about $25,000. Rhode Island Energy covered roughly $16,000 through incentives, bringing the studio’s costs down significantly. With annual savings estimated at more than $2,000, the payback period is just over four years.

For Welch, the upgrades mean less money spent on utilities and more resources available for her artists and programs—a win for both her business and the planet.

Small businesses interested in a no cost energy assessment can visit RIEnergy.com/small-business or call 800-422-5365.