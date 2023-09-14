Apartment buildings in Blackstone neighborhood sell for $3.7M

PROVIDENCE – A three-story apartment building constructed in 1900 with 29 units in the Blackstone neighborhood on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $3.7 million, according to public records kept by the city.

The 14,000-square-foot brick building at 100 Taft Ave. was acquired by 100 Taft LLC, a limited liability company managed by local real estate investor and developer Dustin Dezube, owner of Providence Realty Advisors. Dezube has owned a business involved in acquiring and managing residential properties in Providence since 2010, previously under the name Providence Living.

Dezube’s 100 Taft LLC entity also acquired the neighboring nine-unit, three-story brick building at 88 Taft Ave. as part of the same transaction. The 88 Taft Ave. building, located close to Brown University, was constructed in 1930, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale.

Separately, in January this year, 100 Taft LLC acquired a 7,683-square-foot rooming house built in 1940 at 572 Elmwood Ave. for $750,000. That property, located about 4.5 miles away from 100 Taft Ave. in the Elmwood neighborhood, previously served as the home for Christianity-based addiction recovery organization Teen Challenge.

Dezube’s company bought the neighboring Taft Avenue properties in late August from Sessions/Taft Apartments LLC, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale. Sessions/Taft is a limited liability company in Pawtucket established in 2014, led by its president, John K. Cooper, who also operates the Ferland Corp., a property management company, according to state filings.

According to the city’s online property tax evaluation database, the 100 Taft Ave. property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $2.62 million, with $1.79 million of that value attributed to the building itself and $820,000 for the 0.2 acres of land it stands on.

The 88 Taft Ave. property was most recently valued by city assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.31 million, according to the online database.

The 572 Elmwood Ave. property was most recently valued by city assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $942,100, with $205,900 of that attributed to the 0.46 acres of land it stands on, according to the online database.

