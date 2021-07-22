Apartment List: Bostonians make up 32% of searches for Providence apartments in Q2

PROVIDENCE – The Boston to Providence pipeline for housing remains very strong, so much so that almost one-third of people looking for Providence apartments live in Boston, according to a new report from Apartment List.

The online company analyzes data on apartment listings and rents across the country.

Its Quarterly Migration Report, released July 13, found that Americans are increasingly moving following the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions. In the second quarter of 2021, the most common destinations for Providence residents leaving the state were Boston, Denver and New York, in that order.

The most common moves into Providence were from Boston, New York and Worcester, Mass., with the Bay State capital accounting for 32% of online searches.

This migration flow is putting pressure on Providence rents, the report found, because the incoming residents have budgets that are 16% higher.

Mary MacDonald is a PBN contributing writer.