Apartments nearing completion in Fox Point area of Providence

PROVIDENCE – A luxury apartment building is rising near the edge of the I-195 Redevelopment District in Fox Point.

The project at 580 South Water St., led by development team Churchill & Banks Co., is a 69-unit building designed by Providence-based architect ZDS Architecture & Interior Design. The apartments are built over a ground-level parking garage, with one space allotted for each unit.

DiPrete Engineering Associates Inc. provided site design, survey and permitting services. The Torrey Co., of Attleboro, is the general contractor.

The project sits on a former industrial site once occupied by the Interstate 195 highway, which required difficult design considerations, according to a DiPrete news release.

The building, which will be accessed near the highway, is within walking distance of downtown. It is on schedule to be completed in the spring of 2021.

