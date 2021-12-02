Apartments planned for Georgian Revival last used by Citizens Bank

PROVIDENCE – A local real estate and development firm plans to turn a Georgian Revival building that was last occupied by Citizens Bank into apartments at the corner of Cranston and Westminster streets.

The proposal to redevelop 870 Westminster St. into a mixed-use development, including 19 apartments and 3,300 square feet of ground floor commercial space, is scheduled to be heard by the Providence City Plan Commission at its next meeting at 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 14. The commission said it received a development plan review application from local real estate developer The Omni Group that will be up for consideration.

The applicant is requesting a design waiver from a zoning ordinance that prevents ground floor residential within 20 feet of the streets, the commission said.

Providence Business News reached out to The Omni Group for more information but did not yet hear back.

The City Plan Commission provided a rendering of the real estate company’s plans, as designed by McGeorge Architecture Interiors. The plans depict parking lot access on both Cranston and Westminster streets.

The renderings also depict apartments in an attached two-story building, with 22 apartments planned in that portion of the property, although it’s unclear when that aspect of the redevelopment project would take place.

The renderings show a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments in the front portion of the property where Citizens Bank operated before the branch closed in 2019.

The property was listed on the Providence Preservation Society’s 2020 Most Endangered Properties List, due to the potential danger of prolonged vacancy and neglect.

Omni West Holdings LLC bought the property for $1.4 million last year from IA CFG Portfolio LLC.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.