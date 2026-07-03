Apex redevelopment enters critical new phase

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HOLDING POTENTIAL: Pawtucket has narrowed down the proposals for the so-called “Downtown Gateway Project,” the 20 acres of property in the downtown area, including the former Apex department store property at the far right.  COURTESY CITY OF PAWTUCKET
HOLDING POTENTIAL: Pawtucket has narrowed down the proposals for the so-called “Downtown Gateway Project,” the 20 acres of property in the downtown area, including the former Apex department store property at the far right.  COURTESY CITY OF PAWTUCKET

After more than six months of review, Pawtucket officials have narrowed six proposals for the former Apex department store property to three finalists, pushing the long-stalled riverfront parcel into its most advanced redevelopment stage in more than a decade. Mayor Donald R. Grebien said a decision on the roughly 20-acre Seekonk River site could come

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