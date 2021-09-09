Apple Cinemas to open first R.I. location in vacant Warwick Mall space

WARWICK – A new movie theater is moving into the building at Warwick Mall that’s been left vacant for the past six months following the departure of Showcase Cinemas.

Owned by National Amusements Inc., based in Norwood, Mass., Showcase never reopened its Warwick Mall location at 400 Bald Hill Road following its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warwick Mall announced that Apple Cinemas, based in Walpole, Mass., will be opening late this fall after a renovation of the 48,000-square-foot former Showcase Cinemas facility. The mall said that Showcase Cinemas opted not to renew its lease when it expired at the end of April.

Apple Cinemas is a small regional chain, which first took over a former theater in Cambridge, Mass., in 2013 and now has 10 locations, recently buying up theaters throughout New England that closed down permanently as a result of the pandemic, including former Cinemagic theaters in Maine and New Hampshire, and others in Connecticut.

Warwick Mall said the newly renovated theater will feature reclining seats, in-seat dining, a full-service bar, 12 standard-sized screens and one auditorium with a larger screen and Dolby Atmos sound.

Meanwhile, another Showcase Cinemas theater located off of Route 2 in Warwick near East Greenwich, at 1200 Quaker Lane, continues to operate after reopening last summer following a pandemic shutdown.

Marc Larocqcue is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.