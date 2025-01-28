Application deadline for Citizens’ Community Champion Award Contest is Jan. 31

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has launched its eighth Small Business Community Champion Award Contest, designed to recognize positive contributions made by small businesses in their communities.

The bank will award $10,000 each to 25 small businesses across its footprint, as well as one year of professional support and networking worth $2,500, according to the bank.

Eligible for-profit small businesses are those with up to $3 million in annual revenue that have been in business for at least four years and maintain a minimum of five full- or part-time employees or contractors for no less than 51% of any calendar year that are a Citizens business banking account holder as of Jan. 16.

Applicants must answer the following questions:

How would you use the Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award to strengthen and sustain your business? (100-word maximum)

How would you use the Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award to support your community’s growth and their evolving needs and behaviors? (100-word maximum)

Contestants have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, to submit their answers on the contest website at businesschampion2025.com.

To date, the contest has awarded more than $1.5 million in support of 142 small businesses, Citizens said.

“We proudly support the backbone of our community – small businesses – not only in the everyday work we do, but also through programs like the Small Business Community Champion Awards,” Mark Valentino, head of business banking at Citizens, said in a statement. “Citizens is committed to helping entrepreneurs thrive and investing in the resources they need to grow, innovate, and succeed. We have a deep understanding of the challenges our clients face. We set them up for success whether we are helping families build wealth, assisting customers in paying for their education or home, or partnering with businesses to help them grow.”