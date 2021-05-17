Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday.

The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of the cohort will receive business education, support services and pathways to capital.

Eligible applicants must own their business, must have at least one employee besides themselves, have business revenues of more than $100,000 in the last fiscal year, and have been in operation for at least two years.

To date, more than 350 small businesses in Rhode Island have participated in the program since its launch in the fall of 2016.

- Advertisement -

More information may be found online.