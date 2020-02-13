Applications sought for 2020 Lt. Gov.’s student business pitch competition

PROVIDENCE – Applications are now being accepted for the third annual Lt. Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge.

The competition is open to Rhode Island students in grades 9-12. Participants will compete for $14,000 in scholarships, the largest amount available for the competition to date, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Thursday

Student teams may submit business pitches to McKee’s office until April 20. Applications may be submitted online.

The top five teams will advance to a Shark Tank-style business pitch competition that will be held at the New England Institute of Technology.

“The future of Rhode Island’s economy depends on our ability to cultivate and retain young, entrepreneurial talent. The [competition] is our way of letting young innovators know that we want and need their skills in our state,” McKee said.

Since the program’s launch in 2018, over 90 students have participated and 19 students have received over $20,000 in scholarships.

McKee said the program is modeled after the Kentucky Lt. Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge.